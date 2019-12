VER: Cody Hetrick y Alex Smith:¿Por qué su video viral causó indignación?

I hate sharing this but something needs to be done. These videos were forwarded to me. I’m posting this to show how disgusting and cruel these kids are. This isn’t hunting, this is just absolutely pathetic. Cody Hetrick and Alex Smith deserve everything they have coming for them. pic.twitter.com/nZrgVjpfnY

— Braxton Sherry (@thebraxsherry) December 1, 2019