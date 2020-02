Top 5: Las mejores canciones de amor para dedicar en San Valentín

View this post on Instagram

148 MILLION TV viewers at its peak. The most-watched halftime show EVER on YouTube. Jen has gained 4 MILLION followers on social media since the show. . It was historic. It was simply amazing. She absolutely crushed it. . The final part of my YouTube Super Bowl Series is up now. 🏈 💃❤️ . Text me at (305) 690-0485 for more BTS Super Bowl content!