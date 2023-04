Muere Len Goodman: Así reaccionaron sus compañeros de ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Hold my gaze.” Heart broken by the news of our dear friend and mentor Len Goodman. It’s a gloomy morning here in Los Angeles which seems fitting after this heart breaking news. But when I think back at the memories we all shared with Len, his sense of humor, his smile and charm everything feels much brighter and full of sunshine. Still hard to fully process but filled with gratitude knowing I had the privilege of working beside this absolute legend. We will miss you dearly Len. We love you ❤️ Rest In Peace my friend #dwts #lengoodman

