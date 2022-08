MTV VMAs 2022: ¿Cómo ver el Live Stream?

Play

Panic! At The Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” From The 2006 VMAs Gets Animated! | MTV

Watch as the Master of Ceremonies plays matchmaker for his circus cast-mates. Will he work the strings of love to weave together a tapestry of everlasting love, or will his efforts just leave a giant web of knots? Find out in this animated ode to Panic! At The Disco’s 2006 VMAs performance of “I Write…

2022-08-23T16:00:20Z