¿Cuál fue la causa de la muerte de la hija de 4 años de Mike Tyson?

Today in History. Mike Tyson's 4yr old daughter Exodus breathed her last on 27th May 2009 after a tragic accident in which her neck got caught in a treadmill cord. Its alleged she slipped while playing She was put on life support but never regained her consciousness. RIP Exodus pic.twitter.com/4cyMIsdDgW

— Aupal Emmanuel 🇺🇬 (@AupalEmmanuel) May 27, 2020