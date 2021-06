Caso ‘Gone Girl’: ¿Qué pasó con Matthew Muller, secuestrador de Denise Huskins?

In an all-new interview with @ARobach for tonight's #ABC2020, Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn recall reuniting for the first time after her abduction. Watch tonight at 9/8c on @ABC and streaming this weekend on Hulu. https://t.co/ZGewRPfd2o pic.twitter.com/Uu1yMOkisG

— 20/20 (@ABC2020) June 4, 2021