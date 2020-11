¿Khloe Kardashian está embarazada?: ¿Se agrandará el clan de las Kardashian?

View this post on Instagram

#Sponsorship One of the most stressful things about #migraine (besides the debilitating pain of course) is the uncertainty. I never know how long it will last or when I’ll feel normal again. When my neurologist prescribed @NurtecODT (rimegepant) it was such a relief because it can start working in 15 minutes, and within an hour I can be exercising or doing anything I would’ve done before. I am so grateful to be able to take back my days from migraine. Other people are too, and we’re using #TakeBackToday to share our stories. See safety info here: @nurtecodt_pi. For the acute treatment of migraine in adults. Not a preventive treatment. Do not take Nurtec ODT if allergic to Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) or its ingredients. The most common side effect was nausea. Prescription only.