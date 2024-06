Muere Johnny Canales a los 77 años ¿De qué falleció?

Blast From the Past from The Johnny Canales Show: Selena Interview

This is a special Blast from the Past interview only with Selena. Today marks the day that Selena was taken from us. It is very regretful that this young talented soul was taken from the world too soon.

"I'll never forget you Johnny" were her last words to me. It made a big impact on me being a witness of her career, from her early teen years to the end. Rest in Peace!

Johnny Canales owns the rights to The Johnny Canales Show that the artist performed and interviewed on.

DFW Tejano

Publicado por El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales en Jueves, 31 de marzo de 2022