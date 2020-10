Ganador de Exatlon se confiesa: Nate Burkhalter revela como fueron sus meses en la competencia

View this post on Instagram

The sun has set on this season of Exatlon, and now I'm back at my home in Houston. As I reflect on the 23 weeks spent "inside" this show, I'm increasingly grateful for the deep friendships I made with teammates, competitors, cameramen, reporters, and production staff (among others).⁣ ⁣ At times it was also a lonely season. 6 months without a cell phone, tv, internet, books, or my music. Thats a long time to go without any contact with friends, family, or support systems. We were all disconnected, which was hard at first, but then it slowly became something beautiful. ⁣ ⁣ I learned how to be more present in the moment, how to listen more intently, and how to enjoy the quiet moments more often.⁣ ⁣ I'm not a morning person, but I slowly developed the habit and discipline of waking up early and starting my day the way I wanted to, instead of being woken up and have it "decided" for me. We didn't have watches, alarm clocks, or any way to tell time, so I learned how to get up with the sunrise (at la Cabaña), or with the help of a rooster (at la Fortaleza). No matter how tired I was, I'd get up and start my routine: 1) Make up my bed (or Cabaña mat)⁣ 2) Drink a big glass of water⁣ 3) Grab coffee, my bible, and my small (illegal) notepad, and go to my favorite outdoor spot (fire-pit, treehouse, etc)⁣ 4) Write or speak out 3 things I'm thankful for that day ⁣ 5) Spend time in prayer / meditation ⁣ 6) Read a daily proverb from the Bible (31 days/month and 31 proverbs), then read a few chapters from other sections that I was working through.⁣ 7) Review quotes and a few older journal entries, then write down my thoughts, followed by what I felt God speaking to me.⁣ ⁣ Through this daily habit, I learned an even deeper way to "hear" the still and small "voice" of God. It was in that time I would get clarity or peace about the direction or purpose of my day, or at times even what to say to encourage those of you watching at home.⁣ ⁣ Now that I have my phone back, I'm loving the messages & stories about how something I said positively impacted some of your lives! Isn't God cool?! I'm also re-learning how to live with a cell phone again! Please forgive my slow responses!! 😅