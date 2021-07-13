Emmy Awards 2021: Lista completa de nominados

La Academia de la Televisión de los Estados Unidos anunció la lista de nominados a los Emmy Awards 2021 durante este martes 13 de julio en un evento que fue presentado por los actores estadounidenses Ron Cephas Jones y Jasmine Cephas Jones.
Las series “The Crown” y “The Mandalorian” lideran la lista de nominados a la edición número 73 de los Emmy Awards con un total de 24 nominaciones cada una.
El período de elegibilidad de los nominados a los Emmy Awards de este año se centra en las producciones que fueron estrenadas desde el 1 de junio de 2020 hasta el 31 de mayo de 2021.
La importante ceremonia de premiación tiene previsto celebrarse el próximo 19 de septiembre en el anfiteatro Microsoft Theater de ciudad de Los Ángeles en California.
Conoce la lista completa de nominados a los Emmy Awards 2021:
Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy -Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis -Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson – Kenan
Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia
- Aidy Bryant -Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco -The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney – Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia
-
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
- Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
- Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
- Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Mejor programa de variedades y talk-show
- Conan – TBS
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS
Mejor reality show
- The Amazing Race – CBS
- Nailed It! – Netflix
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – VH1
- Top Chef – Bravo
- The Voice – NBC
Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose
- Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Mejor actor principal en serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
- Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
- Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
- O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale
- John Lithgow – Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown
- Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan – This Is Us
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Emerald Fennell – The Crown
- Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
-
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Leslie Odom, Jr. – Hamilton
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
- Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown
- Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
- Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
- Renee Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
- Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
- Daveed Diigs – Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos – Hamilton
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit
- Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
- Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática
-
- Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country
- Charles Dance – The Crown
- Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian
- Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática
- Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mckenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Claire Foy – The Crown
- Phylicia Rashad – This Is Us
- Sophie Okonedo – Ratched
Mejor actor invitada en una comedia
- Chris Rock – Saturday Night Live
- Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live
- Dan Levy – Saturday Night Live
- Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method
Mejor actriz invitado en una comedia
- Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live
- Issa Rae – A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Jane Adams – Hacks
- Bernadette Peters – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Yvette Nicole Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show
Mejor miniserie
- I May Destroy You – HBO
- Mare of Easttown – HBO
- The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
- The Underground Railroad – Amazon
- WandaVision – Disney+
Mejor serie de comedia
- Black-ish – ABC
- Cobra Kai – Netflix
- Emily in Paris – Netflix
- Hacks – HBO Max
- The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
- The Kominsky Method – Netflix
- Pen15 – Hulu
- Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
Mejor serie dramática
- The Boys – Amazon
- Bridgerton – Netflix
- The Crown – Netflix
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu
- Lovecraft Country – HBO
- The Mandalorian – Disney+
- Pose – FX
- This Is Us – NBC
Mejor película de televisión
- Uncle Frank
- Sylvie’s Love
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square