¿Cuándo termina Kwanzaa 2021?

What is Kwanzaa? How is Kwanzaa Celebrated? Learn about Kwanzaa for Kids in this fun holiday video

If you have ever asked "What is Kwanzaa?" or "How is Kwanzaa Celebrated?" then this is the video for you! In this video about Kwanzaa for kids we explore the celebrations and traditions of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is a wonderful holiday celebration that starts on December 26th and runs to January 1st. Throughout the video we…

2020-12-22T19:27:09Z