El árbol de Navidad del Rockefeller Center llegó a New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived in New York City on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Big Apple.

The 74-foot Norway spruce was driven into Manhattan's Center Plaza, where it was hoisted in place by a crane. It is the first Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to come from Massachusetts since 1959.

The lighting ceremony is on Dec. 4.

Read more: https://abcnews.visitlink.me/1r8Mqa

Publicado por ABC News en Domingo, 10 de noviembre de 2024