Jennifer López está cumpliendo 51 años: ¿por qué este mensaje de A-ROD se hizo viral?

Este viernes 24 de julio Jennifer López está de manteles largos. La Diva de El Bronx está festejando sus 51 años de vida, y a los miles de mensajes de felicitación y cariño demostrados por sus fieles seguidores, llamó especial atención uno, proveniente del rey del corazón de la cantante.
A través de su red social, Álex Rodríguez, quiso ser uno de los primeros en honrar el cumpleaños de la mujer de su vida, con quien está comprometido para casarse, y dedicó unas bellas palabras que encantaron a los fans de la parejita.
El expelotero de los Yankees recurrió a su Instagram para colgar una fotografía en blanco y negro, al lado de la intérprete de “Let’s Get Loud”, y abrió su corazón en la red.
“Feliz cumpleaños Macha!!!. Cada momento contigo es mágico. Eres la mejor compañera, la mejor madre, la artista más increíble. Un modelo a seguir. Un héroe. Una inspiración”, comentó Álex, al hablar de las bondades de J.Lo. “Estoy tan orgulloso de ti. ¡Te amo mucho!”.
El mensaje del exbeisbolista enterneció a los fans de la tambien actriz y productora, quienes coincidieron en afirmar que el exdeportista se ganó la lotería al tener a la cantante a su lado, con quien forma una bella pareja.
View this post on Instagram
La protagonista de la película “Hustlers” usó su Instagram para compartir un video del festejo de sus 51 primaveras y agradeció las inmensas muestras de cariño y amor, entre ellas las de su prometido.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes! As I watch and read through all of them, I can’t help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different. But what’s the same is I still feel the love from all of you and I hope you feel it too! Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!! It’s mah birthday!!! ❤️✨
“¡Muchas gracias por todos sus hermosos deseos de cumpleaños! Mientras los miro y leo a todos, no puedo evitar pensar cómo pasé mi último cumpleaños con tantos de ustedes celebrando el verano pasado y cómo este año es tan diferente”, dijo la artista, recordando que en el 2019, para festejar sus 50 primaveras, celebró por todo lo alto, con una gira de conciertos que concluyó con una fiesta en Miami, al lado de su novio y sus hijos.
View this post on Instagram
Y aunque esta vez las condiciones fueron distintas, debido a la pandemia del COVID-19, Jennifer López no dejó de dar gracias por la vida y lo afortunada que ha sido de contar con tanto amor.
View this post on Instagram
“¡Pero lo mismo es que todavía siento el amor de todos ustedes y espero que ustedes también lo sientan! A pesar de que el mundo ha cambiado tanto, aquí hay algo que nunca cambiará: ¡los amo, los amo, los amo! Es mi cumpleaños!!!”.
View this post on Instagram
La cantante, quien es madre de los mellizos Max y Emme, nació en la ciudad de Nueva Yor, de padres puertorriqueños, el 24 de julio de 1969 y se crió en el condado de El Bronx.
