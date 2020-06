Jennifer López se consagra como la reina de la moda: ¿por qué este look gustó tanto?

View this post on Instagram

7 years ago today… The path I’ve taken from the streets of the Bronx to this moment on Hollywood Boulevard is paved with the love and support of my family and my friends. This landmark moment in my career inspired me to work harder and dream bigger. 💫 Thank you to my #JLovers who have been there with me every step of the way. I cannot wait to share with you all that’s to come! ✨🌟✨📽: Hollywood Chamber of Commerce