Jennifer López se burla del look que tenía Álex Rodríguez cuando era joven: FOTO

Falta un mes larguito para que Álex Rodríguez celebre su cumpleaños número 45, y a pesar de que hoy en día el exbeisbolista es considerado por muchos como uno de los hombres más guapos, más sexys y mejor vestidos, tal parece que su look juvenil no recibía tantos piropos como ahora.
El hombre de 44 años, quien fuera la estrella de los Yankees de Nueva York, colgó en su Instagram una fotografía de aquellos días en los que comenzó su estrellato, siendo muy jovencito, y su look generó risas, e incluso su actual prometida, Jennifer López, se manifestó en la red social de su galán para hacer un comentario burlón.
En la mentada fotografía, se aprecia al expelotero, hablando por teléfono, ataviado con una camisa de jean y una corbata ultra colorida, eso sin mencionar, su carita de niño que encantó a sus fans.
Good luck to all the youngsters in the #MLBDraft tonight. Whether you’re a first round pick tonight or you get drafted later on tomorrow, you’ve earned your moment. All your hard work and dedication throughout the years has paid off. . I know this year has been incredibly difficult and the draft is no exception, as it’s now just 5 rounds. If you’re one of the many that will go undrafted, don’t get discouraged. Don’t give up. . HOFer Bruce Sutter went undrafted. My boy Kevin Millar wasn’t picked and he became a World Series Champ. Baseball lifer Larry Bowa was skipped over. . It doesn’t matter where or when you’re picked or if you’re selected at all. Anyone can become an all-star with the right attitude, focus and determination. . One other piece of advice… don’t go with the denim and tie look! 🤣
La mujer de Rodríguez, con quien lleva ya varios años de relación, y quien ha repetido en múltiples ocasiones estar profundamente enamorada del exdeportista, lanzó su opinión sobre el look de A-Rod, con mucha honestidad.
“El jean y la corbata de Luke Strike son todo… me muero de risa (emoticón) estás en fuego (emoticón)”, fue el comentario con el que la prometida del exjugador respondió a la imagen.
Con su publicación, Rodríguez pretendía servir de apoyo moral y emocional a los futuros beisbolistas de la próxima temporada.
We surprised Max yesterday with a new puppy, a Goldendoodle. So cute, but there’s one thing left to decide … his name! We are having a family debate and would love your help! . It’s between these two names: . Tyson or Yankee Doodle??? . Let us know what you think! Thanks! #LadyGotaBrother #ImAGranddad . 👇🏽
“Buena suerte a todos los jóvenes en el #MLBDraft esta noche. Ya sea que los elijan en una primera ronda esta noche o seas reclutado más tarde, se han ganado su momento. Todo su arduo trabajo y dedicación a lo largo de los años ha valido la pena”, comentó A-ROD en su Instagram, donde hizo referencia a la pandemis del COVID-19.
“Sé que este año ha sido increíblemente difícil y el draft no es una excepción, ya que ahora son solo 5 rondas. Si eres uno de los muchos que no serán seleccionados, no te desanimes. No te rindas”.
Rodríguez recordó que muchos famosos de la pelota caliente no fueron reclutados en los Drafts.
“HOFer Bruce Sutter no fue seleccionado. Mi chico Kevin Millar no fue elegido y se convirtió en Campeón de la Serie Mundial. El jugador de béisbol Larry Bowa fue ignorado”, dijo Álex.”No importa dónde o cuándo te seleccionen o si no te seleccionan en absoluto. Cualquiera puede convertirse en una estrella con la actitud correcta, el enfoque y la determinación”.
#TBT to one of the best summers of my life. Going on the #ItsMyPartyTour was such an incredible time for all of us. I loved watching Jen absolutely crush it every night. Seeing her hard work and passion on display was truly inspiring. ☄️🧡 . These are the memories that stick with me and will last a lifetime. I’m still grinning from ear to ear watching this video. There’s nothing better than being together with everyone, family and friends, celebrating life. . Especially right now, I think it’s extra important to remember good times like these. I try to focus on the positive and the moments that really make me smile. I encourage you to do the same and look ahead to the time when you can create more of these moments with your friends and family. . Until then, stay safe and take care of yourselves and one another. I can’t wait until we can all celebrate together again soon and say “It’s OUR party!”
Y tratando de responder a las burlas de su mujer, Álex Rodríguez también se refirio a su llamativa y memorable pinta, que le valió la atención de muchos.
“Otro consejo … ¡no te quedes con el look de mezclilla y corbata colorida!”, comentó con mucha gracia el expelotero.
La image de Álex de sus días de jovencito encantador y novato encnataron tanto, que miles de sus fanáticos y de los fans de J.Lo la compartieron en redes.