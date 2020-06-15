Jennifer López se burla del look que tenía Álex Rodríguez cuando era joven: FOTO

View this post on Instagram

Good luck to all the youngsters in the #MLBDraft tonight. Whether you’re a first round pick tonight or you get drafted later on tomorrow, you’ve earned your moment. All your hard work and dedication throughout the years has paid off. . I know this year has been incredibly difficult and the draft is no exception, as it’s now just 5 rounds. If you’re one of the many that will go undrafted, don’t get discouraged. Don’t give up. . HOFer Bruce Sutter went undrafted. My boy Kevin Millar wasn’t picked and he became a World Series Champ. Baseball lifer Larry Bowa was skipped over. . It doesn’t matter where or when you’re picked or if you’re selected at all. Anyone can become an all-star with the right attitude, focus and determination. . One other piece of advice… don’t go with the denim and tie look! 🤣