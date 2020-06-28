Estrenos en Netflix – Semana del 29 de Junio al 3 de Julio

Llegó ese momento de la semana donde revisamos los estrenos en la plataforma de contenido streaming Netflix para los próximos 5 días, durante la semana del 29 al 3 de Julio. Esta semana vienen varias series, películas originales y otros especiales que te mantendrán pegado a la pantalla de tu preferencia, ¡En total son 81 producciones! Así que habrá bastante que ver.

Las películas que no te podrás perder esta semana:

A Bridge Too Far – Clásico de guerra.

– Clásico de guerra. Cloud Atlas – Película de las hermanas Wachowskis.

– Película de las hermanas Wachowskis. Schindler’s List – Película multi premiada sobre el drama de los judíos.

– Película multi premiada sobre el drama de los judíos. La trilogía Karate Kid – Las tres películas del clásico Karate Kid llegan a Netflix esta semana.

– Las tres películas del clásico Karate Kid llegan a Netflix esta semana. Mean Streets – Una de las mejores películas del director Martin Scorsese llega a Netflix.

Schindler's List (1993) Official Trailer – Liam Neeson, Steven Spielberg Movie HDSubscribe to CLASSIC TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/1u43jDe Subscribe to TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/sxaw6h Subscribe to COMING SOON: http://bit.ly/H2vZUn Like us on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/1QyRMsE Follow us on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/1ghOWmt Schindler's List (1993) Official Trailer – Liam Neeson, Steven Spielberg Movie HD In Poland during World War II, Oskar Schindler gradually becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce after witnessing their persecution by the Nazis. Welcome to the Fandango MOVIECLIPS Trailer Vault Channel. Where trailers from the past, from recent to long ago, from a time before YouTube, can be enjoyed by all. We search near and far for original movie trailer from all decades. Feel free to send us your trailer requests and we will do our best to hunt it down. 2014-05-14T07:33:11Z

29 de Junio

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

30 de Junio

Adu (2020)

BNA (Season 1) N

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (2020) N

Homemade (2020) N

The Mirror Boy (2011)

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half | Standup Comedy Special | Official Trailer | NetflixComedy legend George Lopez returns to his stand-up roots making his Netflix original comedy special debut with We’ll Do It For Half, streaming June 30. True to form, Lopez delivers a hilarious exploration of race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; especially the elders. Filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, the one-hour special dissects cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and much more. George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half premieres globally on Netflix on June 30. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 183 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half | Standup Comedy Special | Official Trailer | Netflix https://youtube.com/Netflix Comedian George Lopez tackles the future and the past of Latnix culture in American, touching on immigration, his tough relatives, aging and much more. 2020-06-18T15:00:01Z

1 de Julio

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

Anne Frank – Parallel Stories (2019)

A Thousand Words (2012)

A Touch of Green (Season 1)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Airplane! (1980)

Ali (2001)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season Two) N

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Deadwind (Season 2) N

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Delta Farce (2007)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Frida (2002)

Heist (AKA Bus 657) (2015)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

Kingdom (Seasons 1-3)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Mean Streets (1973)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Patriots Day (2016)

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot (1998)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resgate

RIDE ON TIME (Season 1)

Say I Do: Surprise Weddings (Season 1) N

Schindler’s List (1993)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Spaceballs (1987)

Splice (2009)

Stardust (2007)

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch (2011)

Swordfish (2001)

The Art of War (2000)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The F**k-It List (2020)

The Firm

The Governor (Season 1)

The Karate Kid Trilogy

The Town (2010)

The Witches (1990)

This Christmas (2007)

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro (Season 1)

Under the Riccione Sun (2020) N

Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15) N

Winchester (2018)

Starsky & Hutch (2004) – Official Trailer Ben Stiller Movie HDSubscribe to TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/sxaw6h Subscribe to COMING SOON: http://bit.ly/H2vZUn Subscribe to CLASSIC TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/1u43jDe Like us on FACEBOOK: http://goo.gl/dHs73 Follow us on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/1ghOWmt Starsky & Hutch (2004) – Official Trailer Ben Stiller Movie HD Two streetwise cops bust criminals in their red-and-white Ford Torino with the help of police snitch called Huggy Bear. Cast: Ben Stiller: http://j.mp/T06ZDq Owen Wilson: http://j.mp/Tvs3Tv Snoop Dogg: http://j.mp/Rb9ILd Fred Williamson: http://j.mp/ZoqI5h Vince Vaughn: http://j.mp/S0ZHyv Juliette Lewis: http://j.mp/SJqpzl Jason Bateman: http://j.mp/10pSM5Q Amy Smart: http://j.mp/11ULUCB Carmen Electra: http://j.mp/Uov2lq George Cheung: http://j.mp/RZYRF2 Chris Penn: http://j.mp/ZVzx9J Terry Crews: http://j.mp/YAEL5G Rachael Harris: http://j.mp/PCoFII Will Ferrell: http://j.mp/Y0Phpq Director: Todd Phillips: http://j.mp/Quefva Producer: William Blinn: http://j.mp/ZoqIm0 Akiva Goldsman: http://j.mp/OJ5sDS Stuart Cornfeld: http://j.mp/QyItaS David Siegel: http://j.mp/Z2yHD5 Alan Riche: http://j.mp/TISiDA Tony Ludwig: http://j.mp/QjshQN Ben Stiller: http://j.mp/YIpTTO Gilbert Adler: http://j.mp/VA2N1G Scott Budnick: http://j.mp/UdZV5k Writer: Todd Phillips: http://j.mp/UdZW9u William Blinn: http://j.mp/ZoqHyr Stevie Long: http://j.mp/14EaaWp Scot Armstrong: http://j.mp/ZoqICw John O'Brien: http://j.mp/14Ea8hm Editor: Leslie Jones: http://j.mp/ZoqISO Cinematographer: Barry Peterson: http://j.mp/12AGDSn Composer: Theodore Shapiro: http://j.mp/Xku2cH 2013-03-09T01:25:00Z

2 de Julio

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020)

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) N

Warrior Nun (Season 1) N

3 de Julio

Cable Girls (Season 5B) N

Desperados (2020) N

JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N

Southern Survival (Season 1) N

Sugar Rush (2019)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

Cable Girls | Final Trailer | NetflixLidia (Blanca Suárez), Marga (Nadia de Santiago), Carlota (Ana Fernández) and Óscar (Ana Polvorosa) fight one last battle, and this time it's for all women. Cable Girls, the first Spanish Netflix Original Series, comes to an end on July 3. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 183 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Cable Girls | Final Trailer | Netflix https://youtube.com/Netflix When Lidia's biggest rival uses a prison camp to enact revenge, Lidia and her friends become even more defiant in their fight against Franco's regime. 2020-06-11T14:00:00Z