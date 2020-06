¿Por qué se va Enrique Acevedo de Univision?

View this post on Instagram

“I think now people understand why we’ve been paying so much attention to immigration. Is not just our commitment to an audience that sees this as a personal issue, but understanding immigrant rights are the civil rights fight of our generation.” From last night at #WorldNewsDay. Thanks to the @canadianjournalismfoundation for inviting me to be a part of this amazing evening, to our host @brianstelter for guiding an engaging discussion about the state of journalism and last, but not least thanks @snolenglobe for great questions and fun times.