TOP 5: Videos virales sobre el Coronavirus – Mayo 10, 2020

Según la Organización Mundial de la Salud, el Novel Coronavirus o Covid-19, es una afección respiratoria altamente contagiosa causada por el coronavirus que se ha descubierto recientemente. Tanto el nuevo virus como la enfermedad eran desconocidos antes de que estallara el brote en Wuhan (China) en diciembre de 2019 y fuese declarada como pandemia el pasado mes de marzo por la misma OMS.

En cada momento difícil, así como este que estamos atravesando con el Coronavirus, surgen situaciones históricas, curiosas, inspiradoras, muy simpáticas y a veces enternecedoras que en épocas de redes sociales no tardan en viralizarse por el mundo. Es por eso que, con la idea de traerles un poco de alegría entre tantas noticias duras, les traemos los videos más virales al día de hoy, 10 de Mayo, del 2020, sobre el Coronavirus.

TOP 5: Los videos virales sobre el Coronavirus que debes ver hoy, 10 de Mayo, 2020

1. Juegos en casa

Siempre es válido distraerse dentro de casa cuando te encuentras confinado para evitar el contagio o propagación del Coronavirus. Aquí les tenemos ideas de como llevar la fiesta a casa… Así estés sólo.

2. No puedes viajar? ¡No importa!

El encierro es definitivamente un estado mental. ¡Y este video lo prueba! Para poder viajar en estos días, sólo debes usar tu imaginación y no tanto tu billetera.

3. Deportes… ¡Sin salir de casa!

Athlete Creates Indoor DecathlonID: ONSCREEN CREDIT – @simo_cairoli A creative housebound athlete created an indoor photo-sequence depicting a decathlon which resulted in a quirky athletic video. With Italy only beginning to ease lock-down restrictions in recent days, residents have been using their creativity in order to pass the time during quarantine over the last few months. Athlete, and Olympic hopeful, Simone Cairoli, 30, decided to put a unique spin on his decathlon training, by creating an indoor video made up of photo-sequences depicting all the trials of a decathlon event in his home in Florence. Simone said: "It took me one week to do the photo sequence and two weeks to adjust the pictures with photoshop.

Este atleta hizo su disciplina, un decatlón, ¡Sin pisar la calle! Este es uno de los videos más imaginativos que hemos visto.

4. Este hombre de Nueva York, captó a los locales combatiendo el encierro

Guy Captures New Yorkers On Rooftops In QuarantineID: ONSCREEN CREDIT – @jermcohen New Yorkers have been heading to their rooftops as a way to escape the boredom of lock-down. Keen-eyed photographer, Jeremy Cohen, 28, has recently been documenting the vibrant rooftop-culture that has taken over certain boroughs of the big apple. Capturing his neighbours heading to their rooftops to dance, work-out and just to escape from the confines of their apartments, the residents of New York have been putting on quite the lively display. Jeremy said: "Self-isolation has been weird. I'm an outgoing guy, so being quarantined in my tiny space makes me crave some human interaction.

Este hombre fue testigo de personas de Nueva York haciendo lo que mejor saben hacer, ser fuertes y combatir el encierro desde las azoteas de sus edificios, con sus actividades favoritas. Este video es tierno, conmovedor, y nos enseña que todos somos más fuertes de lo que creemos.

5. ¡El piso es lava!

Woman Plays 'Floor Is Lava' With Household ObjectsID: ONSCREEN CREDIT – @high.flying.jade As if playing 'The Floor Is Made Of Lava' with large objects isn't hard enough, this performance artist and aerial dance instructor decided to use small household objects instead. Jade White, 33, set up a camera to film herself balancing on various items including kombucha bottles, cardboard boxes, toilet paper, a pot and pan, pillows and blankets, a PVC pipe and a shopping cart as she tried to reach her kitchen in her Chicago-based apartment. Jade said: "I really love working with domestic and found objects in my artistic practice anyway, so it made sense to use them for this challenge." "I tried to pick a variety of items that would force me to use my body in a completely different way each time."

Esta ávida contorsionista, decidió jugar a “no pisar el suelo” en casa y el resultado es verdaderamente maravilloso. Además, deja claro el talento y las capacidades de la chica.

¡Noticias así nos alegran el corazón e inspiran a salir adelante! Estos son los videos virales más interesantes y divertidos para ver hoy 10 de Mayo mientras atravesamos esta cuarentena que pronto, estamos seguros, será parte del pasado.

Por favor, Quédense en casa, aquí tienen buenas ideas contra el aburrimiento.

¡Fuerza!