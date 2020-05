Kim Kardashian pide ayuda tras muerte de George Floyd: ¿qué quiere de sus fans?

View this post on Instagram

#JusticeforFloyd: Text 'Floyd' to 55156 to demand the officers who killed #GeorgeFloyd are charged with murder. . . It happened again. His name was George Floyd, and on May 25th he was murdered by Minneapolis police officers. George Floyd was a Black man, who was murdered in broad daylight after a grocery clerk called the police thinking he was writing a bad check. For seven minutes, George laid on the street while officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao held their knee on his neck as he was struggling to breathe. He lost consciousness and yet they continued to strangle him. Numerous bystanders pleaded with the police officer to let him go, while Floyd said the words “I can’t breathe,” several times, but the officer refused to remove his knee from Floyd’s neck. After the murder, officers called his death a "medical problem." And it wasn't until the video was released clearly showing them choking him, did we finally see the truth. This was a blatant and disgusting coverup to prevent accountability for their brutal act of police violence. This is incomprehensible. His life was taken in a senseless act of violence at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, all for being “suspected” of writing a bad check. Police continue to hunt down Black folks in cities across America and we refuse to sit silent. It was not too long ago we heard Eric Garner utter the same last words, “I can’t breathe.” And just months ago, officers stormed Breonna Taylor’s home and murdered her in a botched investigation. We must honor George Floyd’s life by seeking justice for him and his family. Officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, and two other officers who were present, were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. Though it does not absolve them, the officers were held accountable for murdering George Floyd, so this is a step in the right direction. We are also calling on Mayor Jacob Frey to ensure the officers 1) do NOT receive their pensions and 2) are BANNED from ever becoming police officers again. Text 'Floyd' to 55156 to demand #JusticeForFloyd.