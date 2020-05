Los “Gringos” de Exatlon EEUU, Mack Roesch y Nate Burkhalter comparten su música de entrenar ¿Qué escuchan?

View this post on Instagram

Lookin up at God like "can quarantine please be over now…?" #AllQuarantinedOut #ineedahaircut #roughMonth⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Many of us may feel like I look – all messy and drained. In rough circumstances, I always try to look on the bright side. ⁣ ⁣ For example – I hated the mud course on Exatlon. The 1st run of the day was the worst, when I'd go from 'clean' to 'mud in my eyes/ears/mouth/butt' haha. But each time we raced here, I'd shift my perspective by telling everyone this was the finest imported mud from the Spas of Italy, and we were lucky to be "exfoliating" with it. It made everything a little funnier, and at the end of the day, the teams would head down to the river to rinse off! After that, all was well.⁣ ⁣ So hang in there, and soon enough, we'll get to 'rinse off' and be with friends again!⁣ Until then, enjoy the rest/slowdown, and act like it was your decision to take it! ⁣ ⁣ Just another day on @exatlonestadosunidos⁣ ⁣ 📸 @halilibrahimozbay ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #areWeThereYet #TrustGodBro #ExatlonEEUU #EXATLONUSA #ExatlonMX #elGringo #ANWnation #ninjawarrior #NoLimitsNate #ActiveFaithSports #ActiveFaith #untilthelastbreath #UTLB #toughmudder2020 #toughmudderx #toughmudder #ocrathlete