TOP 5 Videos de Famosos – 26 de abril, 2020

View this post on Instagram

~La Rosalía~ hosted an epic karaoke night on Instagram and sang songs from her favorite artists including: Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Daddy Yankee, Christina Aguilera, La Factoria and more!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ What's your go-to karaoke song? Let us know in the comments.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 📸 @rosalia.vt⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ #Rosalia