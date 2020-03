Top 5: Noticias de Reinas -02 de Marzo del 2020

View this post on Instagram

I found myself in a foreign country and city not knowing anyone but I've never felt alone because you didn't allow it. @kalieghgarris the smartest 19 year old I know, thank you for bringing sunshine everytime you come to the apartment with your beautiful spirit. @chesliekryst you offered me friendship when you didn't have to. You're the best eyelash supplier and food partner I could have ever asked for🤣 Also, doesn't it look like we're about to drop a mixtape?🤣🤣 #Queendom