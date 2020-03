Hollywood: Estrellas que se casaron 2 veces con la misma persona

View this post on Instagram

#OnThisDay in 1964, Elizabeth married actor #RichardBurton in an intimate ceremony. They wed in Montreal, where Burton had been starring in a stage production of “Hamlet." ⁣ On the day of their wedding, Elizabeth wore her hair in a cascade of flower-entwined braids, along with a short, yellow dress created by #IreneSharaff, the famed costume designer who had just won an Oscar for her work on #Cleopatra (the film that the bride and groom fell in love while making).⁣ ⁣ This romance became one of the most iconic love affairs of the 20th century, fascinating both the media and the public. Although their marriage was, at times, tumultuous, it was also built on incredible chemistry, deep passion and abiding love. Through a decade-long first marriage, a divorce, a short-lived remarriage, and a second divorce, the bond between them couldn't be broken and the two remained close until Burton’s death in 1984.⁣ ⁣ #ElizabethTaylor⁣ #Anniversary⁣ #Romance⁣ #Marriage⁣ #Passion⁣ #Love