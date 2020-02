Declaran culpable a Harvey Weinstein: ¿Cuánto tiempo pasará en prisión?

View this post on Instagram

#repost @latimes ・・・ #HarveyWeinstein was convicted of two of five counts on Monday (2/24/20) in #NewYork, marking a climactic end to a high-profile case that in some ways serves as vindication of the #MeToo movement. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #Weinstein will next answer to four more counts of rape and sexual battery charges in #LosAngeles. Read more at latimes.com. #women #our #rights #our #body #men #who #abuse #power #timesup #rape #is #never #ok #standup #speakup #ourtimeisnow #womenaretough . . . And to the brave women who came forward to testify. We salute you!💪🙌🙏👏