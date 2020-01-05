Globos de Oro 2020: ¿A qué hora empieza la gala?

Este domingo los premios Globos de Oro 2019 se llevarán a cabo en el hotel Beverly Hilton, California.

Ricky Gervais volverá a ser el anfitrión de los premios este 5 de diciembre y, una vez más, nadie estará a salvo sus bromas.

El comediante británico ha presentado cuatro veces en el pasado, de 2010 a 2012, y luego nuevamente en 2016. Cada año, aprovecha la oportunidad para roast a famosos como Cher, Tom Cruise, Bruce Willis, Justin Bieber o Jodie Foster.

Los Globos de Oro reconoce las mejores series de TV y películas. Para quienes quieran ver la ceremonia en vivo, solo tienen que sintonizar el canal de NBC. La gala empieza a partir de las 8 p.m., hora del Este. La alfombra roja empieza a las 6 p.m., hora del Este, que es transmitida por E!.

Los premios se entregarán en el famoso hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California. Eso significa que serán las 5 p.m. hora local cuando empiece la transmisión, la gala será transmitida en vivo de costa a costa.

Los Globos de Oro prometen ser un gran espectáculo este año, independientemente de quién se lleve a casa los trofeos.

El show podrá ser visto a través de la aplicación de transmisión NBC con la ayuda de un proveedor de cable. También puedes tener acceso si tienes acceso a una contraseña. Otras aplicaciones también transmitiran el show como iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, televisores inteligentes y otros.

Para aquellos que no tienen cable, hay otras opciones. Los Globos de Oro se transmitirán en YouTube TV, Hulu con Live TV, Sling TV y Playstation Vue.

La ceremonia honrará a las mejores cintas, programas de TV y actores. A continuación tenemos la lista completa de nominados

Mejor película – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Mejor película – Musical o comedia

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Mejor película – idioma extranjero

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire



Mejor actor en serie limitada o película para TV

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Christopher Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Mejor performance de actriz en serie limitada o película para TV

Joey King, The Act

Katilyn Dever, Unbelievable

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor serie limitada o película para TV

Catch 22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o película para TV

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable



Mejor serie de TV – musical o comedia

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician



Mejor banda sonora – película

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn



Mejor canción original – película

“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Spirit” (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh

“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo



Mejor actor en serie de TV – Musical o comedia

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Rami Youssef, Ramy



Mejor actriz en serie de televisión – musical o comedia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Mejor actor en serie de televisión – drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Mejor actriz de reparto en película

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The report

Laura Dern, Historia de un matrimonio

Jennifer Lopez, Hustler

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Mejor guión – película

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Mejor actriz en serie de TV – drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto en película

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor actor en película – musical o comedia

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Mejor película animada

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Lion King



Mejor director – película

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Mejor actriz en película – musical o comedia

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Mejor actor en película -drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Mejor serie – drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Mejor actriz en película – drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)