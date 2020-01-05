Globos de Oro 2020: ¿A qué hora empieza la gala?

Este domingo los premios Globos de Oro 2019 se llevarán a cabo en el hotel Beverly Hilton, California.
Ricky Gervais volverá a ser el anfitrión de los premios este 5 de diciembre y, una vez más, nadie estará a salvo sus bromas.
El comediante británico ha presentado cuatro veces en el pasado, de 2010 a 2012, y luego nuevamente en 2016. Cada año, aprovecha la oportunidad para roast a famosos como Cher, Tom Cruise, Bruce Willis, Justin Bieber o Jodie Foster.
Los Globos de Oro reconoce las mejores series de TV y películas. Para quienes quieran ver la ceremonia en vivo, solo tienen que sintonizar el canal de NBC. La gala empieza a partir de las 8 p.m., hora del Este. La alfombra roja empieza a las 6 p.m., hora del Este, que es transmitida por E!.
Los premios se entregarán en el famoso hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California. Eso significa que serán las 5 p.m. hora local cuando empiece la transmisión, la gala será transmitida en vivo de costa a costa.
Los Globos de Oro prometen ser un gran espectáculo este año, independientemente de quién se lleve a casa los trofeos.
El show podrá ser visto a través de la aplicación de transmisión NBC con la ayuda de un proveedor de cable. También puedes tener acceso si tienes acceso a una contraseña. Otras aplicaciones también transmitiran el show como iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, televisores inteligentes y otros.
Para aquellos que no tienen cable, hay otras opciones. Los Globos de Oro se transmitirán en YouTube TV, Hulu con Live TV, Sling TV y Playstation Vue.
La ceremonia honrará a las mejores cintas, programas de TV y actores. A continuación tenemos la lista completa de nominados
Mejor película – Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Mejor película – Musical o comedia
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Mejor película – idioma extranjero
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Mejor actor en serie limitada o película para TV
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Mejor performance de actriz en serie limitada o película para TV
Joey King, The Act
Katilyn Dever, Unbelievable
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Mejor serie limitada o película para TV
Catch 22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o película para TV
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Mejor serie de TV – musical o comedia
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Mejor banda sonora – película
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Mejor canción original – película
“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Spirit” (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh
“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Mejor actor en serie de TV – Musical o comedia
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Rami Youssef, Ramy
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión – musical o comedia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Mejor actor en serie de televisión – drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Mejor actriz de reparto en película
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The report
Laura Dern, Historia de un matrimonio
Jennifer Lopez, Hustler
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Mejor guión – película
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Mejor actriz en serie de TV – drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor actor de reparto en película
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor actor en película – musical o comedia
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Mejor película animada
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King
Mejor director – película
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor actriz en película – musical o comedia
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Mejor actor en película -drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Mejor serie – drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Mejor actriz en película – drama
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellweger (Judy)