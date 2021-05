Xavi Hernández habló de los rumores que lo vinculan al Barça ¿Qué dijo?

🗣️ García Pimienta (Barça B coach): "I was ready and I am ready to coach the first team, it’s my duty. It would be unrealistic if I’m not prepared in case the first team needs me one day."

It's your time to shine boss 🔥pic.twitter.com/EJo3eIAEQI

— Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) May 11, 2021