Usain Bolt: ¿Dónde está la leyenda olímpica hoy día?

¿Qué tan rápido es Usain Bolt?

Getty Images Usain Bolt ahora retirado del atletismo

Usain Bolt is now retired from competitive running and will not be competing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. It will be the first time the Jamaican star has not made an appearance in the Olympic games in more than a decade. Today, he is a 34-year-old father of three and a businessman.

He made history as the fastest man in the world in 2007 and won three gold medals — in the men’s 100-meter sprint, the 200 and the 4-x-100 meter relay — at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, according to his Olympics biography.

“Usain Bolt has been, quite simply, the face of the last three Olympic Games,” his biography says. “To win the event’s blue riband event, the 100m, just once, guarantees Olympic immortality. To do it three times at consecutive Games, and add the 200m and 4x100m relay titles to the mix, gives him a good case to be considered the greatest athlete of all time. Still only 33, he is a living legend. Add real charm and humour to the mix, and Bolt has been the superstar that the Games needed over the last decade and a bit.”


Here’s what you need to know:

Bolt Retired in 2017 & Became a Businessman; He Will Run an 800 Meter Promotional Race

Bolt spoke to NBC sobre su retiro, y confirmó que está entrenando para correr en los   800 metros, una carrera más large que lo que usualmente ha corrido. Dijo bromeando que no extrañaba tanto las olimpadas cuando comenzó a entrenar.  Él see retiró en el 2017.

“Cuando voy a la pista y comienzo a entrenar, no lo extraño tanto,” le dijo a NBC Sports. “Estoy entusiamado por estar entrenando y estar corriendo para ver lo que puedo hacer.”

“Lo extraño un poco,” añadió.

Escribió un posteo en su cuenta de Instagrampara darle apoyo a los que están compitiendo en las Olimpiadas.

“Recuerdense de los duro que han estado entrenando para este momento y todo va a estar bien,”escribió.


Bolt también ha estado metido en el mundo de la música.  Recientemente ha lanzado un album y también tiene su propia marca de  champagne llamada “Usain Bolt’s Olympe Rose,” que salió  hace dos años. Este también tiene una cadena de restaurantes  “Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records”.

“Todos saben que me he retirado del deporte. Ahora soy un empresario a tiempo completo y haré lo mejor posible en cualquier emprendimiento que tenga,” admitió en una entrevista con Jamaicans.com .

Bolt y su novia recientemente tuvieron gemélos y también tienen una hija de un año

Usain Bolt tiene tres hijos con su novia, Kasi Bennett. Su primera hija nació en mayo del May 2020 y se llama Olympia Lightning Bolt, según PEOPLE. El artículo mencionaba que él y Bennett habían estado juntos durante ocho años.

En junio, le dieron la bienvenida al mundo a dos hijos gemélos, Saint Leo y Thunder Bolt, de acuerdo a  NBC Sports.

“Desde su retiro en el 2017, la vida de Bolt ha sido produciendo discos (es un productor musical) y criando una familia.


“Además disfruta de un buen partido de fútbol (quiere conocer a la estrella francesa  Kylian Mbappé porque “es rápido”) y correr una buena carrera — especialmente una carrera de distancia mediana como los 800 metros.”

