Tyson Fury le envió mensaje a Francis Ngannou luego del UFC 270: ¿Pelearán?

The TOTAL combined payout for every fighter #UFC270 was $1.8 million.

Fury made $30 million in his third fight against Wilder.

Wilder made $20 million.

Fury and Wilder made 25x more than all the UFC 270 fighters COMBINED.

Tell me that UFC fighter pay isn't an issue.

— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) January 23, 2022