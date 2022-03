Twitter reacciona al importante anuncio acerca de Kyrie Irving: ¿Qué dijeron?

We hold these truths to be self-evident:

• the world is not flat

• Covid-19 is not a hoax

• Covid-19 vaccines will not kill you

Kyrie Irving, and all other unvaxxed @NBA players, should not be allowed to play or practice. https://t.co/JOYViOUFVl

