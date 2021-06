Tom Brady trina en contra equipo que lo rechazó en agencia libre: ¿Cuál fue?

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’”@TomBrady kept receipts on his free agency 🤐 @brgridiron#TheShopHBO premieres Friday at 9:30pm on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/lDW8ywrLLP

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2021