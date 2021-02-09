Reportero de la NFL Terez Paylor muere repentinamente a los 37 años

Terez Paylor, uno de los principales reporteros de la NFL para Yahoo Sports, murió el 9 de febrero de 2021, según informó por primera vez su prometida Ebony Reed.

En un comunicado compartido en Twitter, Reed dijo: “Si bien estamos conmocionados y entristecidos por el repentino fallecimiento de Terez Paylor, también celebramos su extraordinaria vida que conmovió a tantos. Terez fue un periodista excepcional cuya pasión por el fútbol lo convirtió en una voz respetada”.

“Su legado dejará un impacto duradero en los periodistas deportivos, la NFL, los Kansas City Chiefs y sus fanáticos. Más importante aún, Terez era un devoto hijo, nieto, hermano y un prometido que lo adoraba, y un amigo maravilloso para muchos. Para conocerlo era amarlo. Lo extrañaremos mucho”.

El editor en jefe de Yahoo Sports, Johnn Ludden, también emitió una declaración oficial tras la repentina muerte de Paylor:

Paylor, originario de Kansas City, Missouri, fue el presentador de “The Terez Paylor Show” en 610KSportsKC Radio. Uno de sus últimos tweets antes de su muerte había anunciado el regreso de su programa. El 8 de febrero, tuiteó: “Únete a mí y a mi chico

@3guysinagarage ahora mismo mientras analizamos la derrota de los Chiefs ante los Bucs en el Super Bowl LV, además de una entrevista muy especial con @BrandonThornNFL mientras analizamos las luchas de OL de los Chiefs”.

Join me and my guy @3guysinagarage right now as we break down the Chiefs' loss to the Bucs in Super Bowl LV, plus a very special interview with @BrandonThornNFL as we break down the Chiefs' OL struggles. https://t.co/9gJaF5fLjt pic.twitter.com/OpZhg2eBYD

I am heartbroken over Terez Paylor’s death. His passing is journalism’s loss, but a greater loss to the world. Terez was everything that is right in mankind. He was one of my closest friends and little brother I wish I always had.

Rest easy, Terez. You were loved by many. pic.twitter.com/rKoEjHwaVZ

— Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) February 9, 2021