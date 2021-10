¿Por qué sancionaron a CeeDee Lamb y cuál fue la reacción de los fanáticos de los Cowbo

The NFL has really worked itself into a corner with this crackdown on taunting. CeeDee Lamb’s wave goodbye on a touchdown would’ve qualified for a flag if not for the walk-off win.

Great content for the NFL social team. Can’t really use it though…👋🏼👋🏽👋🏿 pic.twitter.com/Hi9tUKkpud

