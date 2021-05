El agente de Koeman dio noticias sobre su futuro ¿Qué dijo?

Georginio Wijnaldum’s agent today in Barcelona to meet with Barça. The agreement is set to be completed until June 2024, confirmed. Gini is open to accept lower salary to join #FCB, same as Sergio Agüero. 🔴🔵

Last details to be sorted then Gini will sign as new Barça player. https://t.co/TlqznhJfBh pic.twitter.com/w4NUHZHhOR

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021