Richard Sherman envía mensaje a la afición de los Bucs: ¿Qué dijo?

From @GMFB: #Bucs CB Richard Sherman will have an MRI today on his hamstring but he's likely going to miss some time; #Giants QB Daniel Jones (concussion) is on track for Sunday; #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) took a step back Thursday. pic.twitter.com/fDr1SEBslJ

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2021