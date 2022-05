Técnico argentino comparte las particulares reglas para su equipo: ¿Por qué lo hizo Javier Mascherano?

Here's @Mascherano rules for the @Argentina U-20

-Study/ homework

-Learn English

-Read books

-Clean boots after practice and game

– Serve themselves food

-Collect plates and cutlery after eating

-Leave the locker room clean

-Go to communication workshops (media training) pic.twitter.com/9hFsrBk0XZ

