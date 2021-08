Real Madrid va con todo para conseguir a estrella: ¿Llegará Kylian Mbappé?

Kylian Mbappé wants to join Real Madrid. This summer or next summer as free agent, he wants to make his childhood dream come true. That’s why he’s turning down PSG new contract bids. ⚪️ #Mbappé

NO English clubs in the race. Real offered €160m. NO green light from PSG as of now. pic.twitter.com/TS82SsTOl8

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021