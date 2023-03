Amigo de Michael Schumacher revela detalle íntimo sobre la familia del expiloto

🗣️ | Eddie Jordan on Michael Schumacher: "Privacy is such a vital aspect to sport, business and your personal life. I made an effort to go see Michael in the early days and Corinna refused, and rightfully so because too many people wanted to go see him." #F1 #Formula1 [@OLBG] pic.twitter.com/qdU8FaMERF

— The Purple Sector (@purpsectorf1) March 23, 2023