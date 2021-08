El sentido mensaje de Puyol tras el adiós de Leo Messi del FC Barcelona

Messi was in Barcelona to sign the contract 🇦🇷

No tension – total agreement & announcement scheduled.

Barça told Leo they’re blocked by La Liga & not able to sign now.

Issues also with other players.

Messi appreciated Laporta’s honesty.

PSG already started direct contacts 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/O0BBEZYU57

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2021