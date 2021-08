Memphis Depay ilusionado con el regreso de Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati is a record breaker.

– Youngest goal-scorer for Barcelona.

– Youngest player ever to score and assist in La Liga.

– Youngest player ever to score in a Champions League game.

– Youngest player ever to score a goal for Spain.

Special talent. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CM8FPo1e1l

— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) September 6, 2020