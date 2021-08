LeBron se desahoga en un tuit que después borró: ¿Qué dijo?

LeBron James on Lakers: “Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way he plays, he stays injured, we’re past our time in this league, etc etc etc. Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! AND I mean PLEASE!!! 🙏🏽 Keep that same narrative ENERGY when it begins! That’s all I ask.” pic.twitter.com/jgPJ5FlRF1

— 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) August 5, 2021