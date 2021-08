El presidente del Barça habló del futuro de Messi y Griezmann ¿Qué dijo?

Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Ilaix Moriba: “If you do not want to renew, we have other solutions. What we don't want are players made at La Masia who don't want to renew. The club is above all”. 🔵🔴 #FCB

Barça think there are Premier League clubs pushing behind Ilaix.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2021