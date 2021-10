Lakers reciben mala noticia sobre lesión de jugador: ¿Quién es?

If this is the most common thumb ligament injury (ulnar collateral ligament) then he'll likely have surgery with an internal brace (developed by Dr. Steven Shin in LA) added. Typical return timeline would be 6-8 weeks (for reference, Drew Brees was back in 6 with this procedure).

— Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) October 11, 2021