INFORME: Los Lakers buscan hipotecar su futuro con cambio de Russell Westbrook

My favorite thing about the Lakers' coaching rumors so far is that three of the names they've been linked to (Ham, Snyder and Steve Clifford) all served as assistants under Mike Brown, who is also linked to the job.

Bring back Ettore Messina, let's get the band back together! https://t.co/Ke0e967z2z

