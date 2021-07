Jugador de los Lakers firma con equipo europeo: ¿Quién se fue?

💣Kostas Antetokounmpo to Olympiacos is a done deal and the 23-year old center will sign a four-year contract,per @Totalbasketgr sources and I totally confirm @TolisLeoussis from @overfmgr.

More to follow after the games of Greek NT. #Euroleague #OlympiacosBc @Kostas_ante13

— Christos Harpidis (@chrisalucard) July 2, 2021