“No es hombre ni rival”: ¿Sobre quién hablaba Tyson Fury?

Boxing champion Tyson Fury slammed American heavyweight rival Deontay Wilder via social media on Friday ahead of their upcoming third fight scheduled for October 9 in Las Vegas. Fury and Wilder fought to a controversial draw in 2018, and Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of a one-sided rematch in February 2020. Fury seemed to get the better of Wilder in both fights, but the two stars were contractually obligated to fight again in another rematch so long as Wilder wanted it to happen. Wilder enacted his rematch clause, so Fury vs. Wilder 3 is on the way.

Ahead of the third fight, Fury slammed Wilder for the former boxing champ’s recent rhetoric. Fury posted, “This man is a real piece of work. A real bully excuse maker. Not a warrior or a man at all. Beat the mug 2 times. I’ve battered him and his trainer. But still talking s***… .”

Fury is currently boxing’s WBC and lineal heavyweight champion. Wilder is a former WBC heavyweight champion, and the only loss on his pro boxing record came via Fury last year.

The two stars clash again in a pay-per-view boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 9.

Wilder Claims Fury ‘Lied’

According to Daily Mail, Wilder recently accused Fury of lying about contracting COVID-19 so that he could get their trilogy fight pushed back.

Fury was originally set to defend his title against Wilder on July 24, but the bout had to be pushed back to October 9 after it was discovered that there was an outbreak of the virus within Fury’s camp.

In a recent Instagram post, Wilder suggested Fury “lied” about his camp’s COVID issues. He posted, “Yo bro,@malikkingscott say it ain’t so…Not the COVID-19 lie…They’re going to hell for that one!!! Oct 9th can not come any faster.”

So Fury seemed to be reacting to that accusation.

Fury vs. Wilder Rivalry Hotter Than Ever Right Now

Fury vs. Wilder 3 is sure to be one the biggest boxing events of the year.

While most fans and pundits had hoped to see Fury face unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua next in a superfight that would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis accomplished the feat in 1999, Fury vs. Wilder 3 is the next best thing.

Fury and Wilder is one of the most dynamic rivalries in heavyweight history. The first fight saw the controversial draw rendered by the judges at ringside after Fury outboxed Wilder for most of the fight. But Wilder knocked Fury down twice to secure the draw and retain his WBC title.





The second fight saw even more controversy after Fury dominated and stopped Wilder in just seven rounds.

After the megafight, Wilder blamed his coaches as well as the metal suit he wore to the ring on fight night for the loss, and he subsequently made the shocking claim that Fury had cheated in the fight by loading his gloves.

So the rivalry is hotter than ever as the two heavyweight stars head into the third fight.

Huge Fight Could Lead To Even Bigger One

Fury will be a big favorite on the better market, but Wilder is one of the hardest hitters in boxing history. Anything might happen in Fury vs. Wilder 3, and the winner should be next in line for the winner of the upcoming battle between the division’s other champ, Joshua, and undefeated star Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury vs. Wilder 3 takes place on October 9, and Joshua vs. Usyk is scheduled for September 25.

The winners of those two fights would pair to make the biggest fight in the heavyweight division since the era of Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield took center stage two decades ago.

