Giants retirarán número de legendario jugador: ¿De quién se trata?

Play



Video Of Michael Strahan "Breaking" The Sack Record: The Most Bogus In All Of Sports

The NY Times said it best: "Strahan deserves the record, but please, handing it to him the way he did, as if he was throwing change into a Salvation Army bucket, was the kind of mistake Favre may never live down." "They're buddies" "You gotta be kiddin" Says a lot that it is held as…

2011-11-08T02:53:52Z