Giannis Antetokounmpo minimiza al Miami Heat del 2020: ¿Qué dijo al respecto?

Giannis on losing to the Heat in the 2020 playoffs: “I felt like if it was a normal situation, it wouldn’t have ended up like that. But, at the end of the day, it felt like Miami was built to be an NBA bubble team, you know?”

