Gerard Moreno: Nueva opción para el ‘9’ del Barça

Lewandowski: “I only want to leave Bayern. Loyalty and respect are more important than work. The best way is to find a solution together”, tells @OnetSport. 🚨 #FCBayern

“Something has died in me, I want to leave Bayern for more emotions in my life”. pic.twitter.com/qXpNd7J9E1

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2022