Estrella sudamericana critica a la CONMEBOL por Copa América ¿qué dijo?- VIDEO

Edinson Cavani on CONMEBOL: “The social situation, the risk of virus, the people, do not matter. We had WCQ matches placed before Copa América, then they talk about putting three matches during qualifiers so we can get it done. We don't have a voice or vote.” pic.twitter.com/X7fTKAVD5y

— Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) May 17, 2021