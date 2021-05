Estrella de NBA habla sobre posibilidad de enfrentar a los Lakers ¿qué dijo?

DALLAS VS. LAL scenarios (same as POR, with both holding the tiebreaker):

– If DAL goes 3-0 or 2-1, they finish ahead of LAL.

– If DAL goes 1-2, LAL have to go 3-0.

– If DAL goes 0-3, LAL could go 2-1.

